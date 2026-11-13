📢 Fort Edward interim superintendent resigning effective Dec. 11

Interim Superintendent Benjamin A. Halsey has announced that he has submitted his resignation from Fort Edward Union Free School District, effective at the end of the workday on December 11, 2026.

In his November 13, 2026 letter to students, families, faculty, staff, and the Board of Education, he explains that he has accepted a new opportunity in education that will allow him to live significantly closer to his wife, Esther, and their family.

Halsey thanks the Fort Edward community for welcoming him and calls serving the district one of the highlights of his career. He notes that Fort Edward’s greatest asset is its people—students, teachers, staff, administrators, and board members.

He states that between now and his final day in December, he will work closely with the Board of Education to ensure a smooth transition and continued support for all district operations, programs, and student services.