Fort Drum’s food scene is busy, from on‑post dining to national chains. Here are several solid options if you like fast‑paced kitchens and serving the military community.

Employer: U.S. Army MWR

U.S. Army MWR Location: Fort Drum, NY

Type: Full-time, federal NAF

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Apply by: First review 11/30/2026; final 12/30/2026

Help run multiple food service facilities on post, supervise staff, and handle reports, deposits, and safety standards. Great fit if you’ve led teams in food service and want federal NAF benefits like health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and access to on‑base amenities.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 10207 Riva Ridge Loop, Bldg P, Fort Drum, NY

Type: Listed as Full-time , currently hiring part-time (up to ~20 hrs/week)

Listed as , currently hiring Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role making pizzas, taking orders, and keeping the store clean in a busy Domino’s near post. Offers flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and paths to management, with training held at the Watertown store off US‑11.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: Fort Drum, NY (Eastern Region mobility required)

Type: Full-time management track

Salary Minimum: $54,533/year

Supervisor: Yes

Yes Application deadline: 20 Nov 2026

Structured management training program where you learn to run an Exchange food facility—staffing, customer service, inventory, and finances—with a clear path into a permanent management role. You’ll need to be open to relocating within the Eastern Region after the program and complete ServSafe.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.