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🍽️ Fort Drum, NY Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings
Fort Drum’s food scene is busy, from on‑post dining to national chains. Here are several solid options if you like fast‑paced kitchens and serving the military community.
Assistant Business Manager (Food Service) – NF03
- Employer: U.S. Army MWR
- Location: Fort Drum, NY
- Type: Full-time, federal NAF
- Salary: Not listed
- Apply by: First review 11/30/2026; final 12/30/2026
Help run multiple food service facilities on post, supervise staff, and handle reports, deposits, and safety standards. Great fit if you’ve led teams in food service and want federal NAF benefits like health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and access to on‑base amenities.
Pizza Maker (Customer Service Representative)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 10207 Riva Ridge Loop, Bldg P, Fort Drum, NY
- Type: Listed as Full-time, currently hiring part-time (up to ~20 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role making pizzas, taking orders, and keeping the store clean in a busy Domino’s near post. Offers flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and paths to management, with training held at the Watertown store off US‑11.
Food Management Reserve Force
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Location: Fort Drum, NY (Eastern Region mobility required)
- Type: Full-time management track
- Salary Minimum: $54,533/year
- Supervisor: Yes
- Application deadline: 20 Nov 2026
Structured management training program where you learn to run an Exchange food facility—staffing, customer service, inventory, and finances—with a clear path into a permanent management role. You’ll need to be open to relocating within the Eastern Region after the program and complete ServSafe.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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