Fort Drum’s Exchange is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady work on post, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Fort Drum, NY

Type: Full-time, Management Training Program

Salary: From $54,533/year

Deadline: 20-Nov-2026

Learn how to run a full retail facility with hands-on training in supervision, merchandising, staffing, and store finances. This is a great step if you want a long-term retail management career and are open to relocating within the Eastern Region after the program (relocation benefits may be available).

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Fort Drum, NY – DRUM MAIN STORE

Type: Likely part-time , varied schedule

Likely , varied schedule Salary: $16.00/hour

Deadline: 17-Nov-2026

Watch over self-checkout lanes and jump in to help customers with questions, payments, and tech issues. Good fit if you’re friendly, can handle cash, and don’t mind a rotating schedule with days, nights, weekends, and some holidays.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Fort Drum, NY – DRUM MAIN STORE

Type: Part-time (Regular)

Salary: $16.00/hour

Deadline: 17-Nov-2026

Front-line customer service role helping shoppers find what they need and solving issues on the spot. Offers access to base facilities and, for qualifying associates, medical, dental, life and disability insurance, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you in a good way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.