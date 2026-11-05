🍽️ Fort Drum NY Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Drum’s food scene is busy, and base dining spots are hiring. If you like steady work, serving people, and being around the military community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Army & Airforce Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Airforce Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Fort Drum, NY (on post – DRUM BK 6285)

(on post – DRUM BK 6285) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.23/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., weekends off

Simple food prep and serving at the on-post Burger King, with no late nights and a very steady daytime schedule. Great if you want base access, predictable hours, and a customer-facing role with room to grow inside the Exchange system.

Employer: Army Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF)

Army Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF) Location: Fort Drum, NY

Type: Part-time / Intermittent, on-call

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up and breaking down banquets, weddings, conferences, and special events on post. Good fit if you’re local (within 100 miles), don’t mind heavy lifting, and want flexible, event-based work that supports the Fort Drum community.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: 11042 Mt. Belvedere Blvd, Fort Drum, NY 13602

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $18.75/hour

Prep, serve, and keep things clean at a federal defense facility dining operation (U.S. citizenship required). Offers benefits for both part-time and full-time staff, plus big-company perks through Compass Group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and keep applications on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.