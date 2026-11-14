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Fort Dodge
🏥 Fort Dodge Healthcare Travel Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Fort Dodge is buzzing with travel healthcare openings right now, especially for OTs and RNs. If you like solid weekly pay and 13-week contracts, these are worth a look.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Home Health – $2,583/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $2,583 per week
This OT contract is home health focused with day shifts and steady hours. Perks include a $600 travel bonus, Day 1 health insurance, PTO that starts right away, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.
Travel Home Health Occupational Therapist – $2,425/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Pay: $2,425 per week
Home health OT role with a standard 13-week contract and full-time hours. Good option if you want consistent days and like working one-on-one with patients in their homes.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Home Health – $2,850/week
- Employer: GrapeTree Medical Staffing
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $2,850 per week
High-paying OT travel contract with day shifts and rehab focus. Requires 1–2 years of direct care experience, BLS (AHA preferred), and active state registry.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Home Health – $2,368/week
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri Days
- Pay: $2,368 per week
Home health OT with Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. start, no weekends. Comes with weekly pay, Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.
Travel Oncology Radiation Therapist – $2,978/week
- Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $2,978 per week
Radiation Therapist travel role in oncology with day shifts and full-time hours. Treva offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses, plus 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel Med Surg/Telemetry RN – $2,361/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr Day shifts
- Pay: $2,361 per week
Med Surg/Tele RN contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Includes Day 1 medical, weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, travel reimbursement, and referral bonuses.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and reach out to a recruiter while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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