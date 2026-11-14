Fort Dodge is buzzing with travel healthcare openings right now, especially for OTs and RNs. If you like solid weekly pay and 13-week contracts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $2,583 per week

This OT contract is home health focused with day shifts and steady hours. Perks include a $600 travel bonus, Day 1 health insurance, PTO that starts right away, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $2,425 per week

Home health OT role with a standard 13-week contract and full-time hours. Good option if you want consistent days and like working one-on-one with patients in their homes.

Employer: GrapeTree Medical Staffing

GrapeTree Medical Staffing Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $2,850 per week

High-paying OT travel contract with day shifts and rehab focus. Requires 1–2 years of direct care experience, BLS (AHA preferred), and active state registry.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri Days

Pay: $2,368 per week

Home health OT with Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. start, no weekends. Comes with weekly pay, Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce) Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $2,978 per week

Radiation Therapist travel role in oncology with day shifts and full-time hours. Treva offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses, plus 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr Day shifts

Pay: $2,361 per week

Med Surg/Tele RN contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Includes Day 1 medical, weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, travel reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and reach out to a recruiter while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.