Fort Dodge has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from grocery to salons to senior living. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #886

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3036 1st Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$30/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Prep deli and bakery items, stock product, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety on point. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$20/hour (base pay $15/hr+ with performance and store bonuses; $20/hr is an average, not guaranteed)

Step into leadership as a Salon Director in Training, running daily salon operations and leading a team in a fast-paced, client-focused setting. Perks include health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, employee discounts, free tanning and wellness spa services, and lots of training for growth.

Employer: Friendship Haven

Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly first face at the Welcome Center, answering phones, helping visitors, and coordinating campus info and transportation for residents. You’ll also help with the on-site gift/coffee shop and can access 401(k) matching as a part-time team member.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.