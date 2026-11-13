Fort Dodge’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in rehab and travel roles. If you’re in therapy or allied health, there are a few solid options worth a look.

Employer: Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation

Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: PRN / Per Diem

Salary: Not listed

Work with a stable in‑house therapy team in a post‑acute and long‑term care setting, focused on geriatric patients. You’ll handle evals, treatment, and discharge planning for speech, cognitive, and swallowing disorders. Open to all experience levels with an active SLP license.

Contact: Call or text Scott at (207) 952‑4268 or email CHollander@EnsignServices.net.

Employer: Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation

Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: PRN / Per Diem

Salary: Not listed

Help geriatric patients regain function in a post‑acute and long‑term care setting with a fun, in‑house rehab team. You’ll provide treatments under PT supervision using evidence‑based practice. New grads welcome with an active PTA license.

Contact: Call or text Scott at (207) 952‑4268 or email CHollander@EnsignServices.net.

Employer: Treva Corporation / Treva Workforce

Treva Corporation / Treva Workforce Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Travel, 13‑week assignment, Internship listed

Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8‑hour day shifts

Pay: $2,978 per week (based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax‑free stipends, subject to confirmation)

Short‑term 13‑week travel contract for a Radiation Therapist looking for steady day shifts. Comes with weekly pay and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life, pet insurance, and referral bonuses through Treva Workforce.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles here tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.