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🏥 Fort Dodge, IA Healthcare: Multiple Therapy & Travel Roles
Fort Dodge’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in rehab and travel roles. If you’re in therapy or allied health, there are a few solid options worth a look.
Speech Language Pathologist (PRN)
- Employer: Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: PRN / Per Diem
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a stable in‑house therapy team in a post‑acute and long‑term care setting, focused on geriatric patients. You’ll handle evals, treatment, and discharge planning for speech, cognitive, and swallowing disorders. Open to all experience levels with an active SLP license.
Contact: Call or text Scott at (207) 952‑4268 or email CHollander@EnsignServices.net.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PRN)
- Employer: Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: PRN / Per Diem
- Salary: Not listed
Help geriatric patients regain function in a post‑acute and long‑term care setting with a fun, in‑house rehab team. You’ll provide treatments under PT supervision using evidence‑based practice. New grads welcome with an active PTA license.
Contact: Call or text Scott at (207) 952‑4268 or email CHollander@EnsignServices.net.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,978/week
- Employer: Treva Corporation / Treva Workforce
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Travel, 13‑week assignment, Internship listed
- Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8‑hour day shifts
- Pay: $2,978 per week (based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax‑free stipends, subject to confirmation)
Short‑term 13‑week travel contract for a Radiation Therapist looking for steady day shifts. Comes with weekly pay and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life, pet insurance, and referral bonuses through Treva Workforce.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles here tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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