Help requested with large-breed service dog food

A disabled tenant in Fort Dodge with an 80+ lb Psychiatric Service Dog is facing a short-term money hardship and is asking for help with large-breed dry dog food this month, preferably similar to Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Chicken & Rice due to the dog’s sensitive skin and recent paw issue. The person has limited mobility and transport and may need help with arranging an emergency pickup if food is available.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Webster County Animal Protection & Lucky Dog Training