💰 Fort Dodge, IA Finance Jobs – Multiple Banking & Credit Roles

Fort Dodge has some solid openings right now if you like numbers, people, and steady hours. These roles are all about helping neighbors manage money and reach their goals.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local bank)

gpac (recruiting for a local bank) Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation and bonus (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level path into banking for someone with a finance or accounting degree and 1+ year in a bank or analyst role. You’ll dig into credit lines, work closely with loan officers, and build skills that can grow into lending or more advanced credit work.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + potential commission/incentive pay (exact range not listed)

Front-line role serving affluent clients and other branch customers, using an advice-based approach to grow relationships and balances. Good fit if you have 1+ year in banking or financial services, enjoy sales and service, and want access to big-company benefits like health coverage, retirement plan, and tuition help.

Employer: Fort Dodge Family Credit Union

Location: Fort Dodge, IA (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.00 – $27.00/hour

Hands-on lending role with a tight-knit, closed-field credit union serving specific local employers and their families. You’ll handle consumer loans from application to closing, help with mortgage and home equity files, and work one-on-one with members; includes 401(k) and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—finance careers often grow fast once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.