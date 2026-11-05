🚌 Fort Dodge, IA Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Openings

Fort Dodge has some solid driving options right now, from high‑pay OTR runs to steady local routes with big-name brands.

Below are several standout CDL positions hiring in Fort Dodge, IA.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Fort Dodge, IA (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 + Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, guaranteed $5,000/week minimum average when working

Team up and haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—this is OTR work that’s different from typical freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with fuel permits, tolls, cargo/liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge covered by the company.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Fort Dodge, IA (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 + Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year, guaranteed $3,500/week minimum average when working

Run solo while hauling sets, costumes, and equipment for touring shows and theater productions. You’ll run fewer miles than many OTR gigs, with all miles paid, detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid tolls, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required for cross-border work.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time, Local Combination Route

Pay: Starting at $29.84/hour, rising to $31.40/hour after 6 months (next quarter)

Home daily, Monday–Friday, starting around 5:00 a.m. delivering drinks to local retailers on a set route. You’ll unload with a dolly or pallet jack, stock shelves and coolers, and get full-time benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more, as long as you hold a valid Class A CDL and can handle physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on routes, hours, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.