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🔧 Fort Dodge Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fort Dodge has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from retail janitorial to high-end building automation and plant maintenance.
Here are a few solid options if you like keeping buildings running and in good shape.
Part Time Seasonal Janitorial
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $13.25–$13.75 per hour
Help keep the Marshalls store clean, organized, and welcoming while also pitching in on the sales floor and registers. Good fit if you want flexible hours, retail experience, and access to a wide range of TJX employee benefits and discounts.
Lead Controls Technician – Building Automation
- Employer: FM Controls, Inc.
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA (serving North Central Iowa)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000–$115,000 per year, based on experience
Senior-level role for an experienced HVAC/building automation pro who can handle tough service calls and lead in the field. You’ll work four 10-hour days, get a company vehicle, PTO, SIMPLE IRA match, health benefits, life & disability coverage, tools, and a $3,000–$5,000 training stipend.
Lubrication Technician
- Employer: C&W Services (at Cargill site)
- Location: Fort Dodge, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.76–$25.60 per hour, depending on experience
Industrial role focused on lubrication and preventive maintenance for heavy equipment in a busy plant. Expect weekly pay, benefits starting day one, uniforms and safety gear, and training with room to grow, including support toward lubrication certifications.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.