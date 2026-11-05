🔧 Fort Dodge Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Dodge has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from retail janitorial to high-end building automation and plant maintenance.

Here are a few solid options if you like keeping buildings running and in good shape.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls) Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.25–$13.75 per hour

Help keep the Marshalls store clean, organized, and welcoming while also pitching in on the sales floor and registers. Good fit if you want flexible hours, retail experience, and access to a wide range of TJX employee benefits and discounts.

Employer: FM Controls, Inc.

Location: Fort Dodge, IA (serving North Central Iowa)

(serving North Central Iowa) Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$115,000 per year, based on experience

Senior-level role for an experienced HVAC/building automation pro who can handle tough service calls and lead in the field. You’ll work four 10-hour days, get a company vehicle, PTO, SIMPLE IRA match, health benefits, life & disability coverage, tools, and a $3,000–$5,000 training stipend.

Employer: C&W Services (at Cargill site)

(at Cargill site) Location: Fort Dodge, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.76–$25.60 per hour, depending on experience

Industrial role focused on lubrication and preventive maintenance for heavy equipment in a busy plant. Expect weekly pay, benefits starting day one, uniforms and safety gear, and training with room to grow, including support toward lubrication certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.