Looking for a loyal friend in Fort Davis? These adoptable dogs at Grand Companions Fort Davis are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix

Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix Age: Adult (about 2 years 4 months )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Blue coat

coat Weight: 39 lbs

Shelter: Grand Companions Fort Davis (GCHS - Fort Davis)

Phone: (432) 426-3724

Dentist is a handsome blue-coated boy with a solid, medium build. He’s an adult dog, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young enough to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with you. He is currently available for adoption at GCHS - Fort Davis.

👉 Meet Dentist and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young (about 9 months )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Black coat

coat Weight: 12 lbs

Shelter: Grand Companions Fort Davis (GCHS - Fort Davis)

Phone: (432) 426-3724

Dew is a small, young Chihuahua mix with a sleek black coat and a petite frame. At around 9 months old, she’s still very much a youngster and ready to grow up with her new family. She is currently available for adoption at GCHS - Fort Davis.

👉 Meet Dew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Fort Davis, TX, please consider visiting Grand Companions Fort Davis or calling (432) 426-3724 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.