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🔧 Fort Collins Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple HVAC Openings
Fort Collins is busy with home and building upgrades, and HVAC pros are in demand. If you’ve got tools and experience, there are some solid local options right now.
HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Fort Collins Heating & Air Conditioning
- Location: Fort Collins, CO (work in NOCO Tri-City area, live within 25 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$55/hour (experience + performance)
Service and troubleshoot a mix of residential and commercial HVAC systems for a 4th-generation, family-owned company. Local routes only, company truck + fuel card, PTO starting right away, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, and steady weekday hours with occasional on-call.
HVAC Installer
- Employer: Fort Collins Heating & Air Conditioning
- Location: Fort Collins, CO (must live within 25 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$29/hour
Hands-on install role with year-round work and room to grow your trade skills. You’ll handle residential HVAC installs, work mostly Monday–Friday day shifts, and get PTO from day one, health benefits, 401(k) with match, uniforms, and paid training.
Residential HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Horsetooth Heating, Air & Plumbing
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$42/hour + spiffs
Run residential service calls, diagnose issues, and work directly with homeowners while keeping a good level of independence in the field. This role comes with company vehicle, strong medical coverage (including virtual care), paid holidays, vacation and sick time, uniforms, tools program, and regular paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, growth paths, and certifications.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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