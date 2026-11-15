Fort Collins is busy with home and building upgrades, and HVAC pros are in demand. If you’ve got tools and experience, there are some solid local options right now.

Employer: Fort Collins Heating & Air Conditioning

Fort Collins Heating & Air Conditioning Location: Fort Collins, CO (work in NOCO Tri-City area, live within 25 miles)

(work in NOCO Tri-City area, live within 25 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$55/hour (experience + performance)

Service and troubleshoot a mix of residential and commercial HVAC systems for a 4th-generation, family-owned company. Local routes only, company truck + fuel card, PTO starting right away, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, and steady weekday hours with occasional on-call.

Employer: Fort Collins Heating & Air Conditioning

Fort Collins Heating & Air Conditioning Location: Fort Collins, CO (must live within 25 miles)

(must live within 25 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$29/hour

Hands-on install role with year-round work and room to grow your trade skills. You’ll handle residential HVAC installs, work mostly Monday–Friday day shifts, and get PTO from day one, health benefits, 401(k) with match, uniforms, and paid training.

Employer: Horsetooth Heating, Air & Plumbing

Horsetooth Heating, Air & Plumbing Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$42/hour + spiffs

Run residential service calls, diagnose issues, and work directly with homeowners while keeping a good level of independence in the field. This role comes with company vehicle, strong medical coverage (including virtual care), paid holidays, vacation and sick time, uniforms, tools program, and regular paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, growth paths, and certifications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.