Fort Collins restaurants and grocery stores are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid part-time options right now.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market / Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Sprouts Farmers Market / Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.45 – $20.35/hour

Help bake and package cookies, bread, and muffins in a busy grocery bakery. This role comes with store discounts, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and vacation/sick time for eligible team members.

Employer: Sushi Jeju - Old Town

Location: Fort Collins, CO 80524

Type: Part-time (nights & weekends, 16–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Prep ingredients, help with appetizers and fryer, and keep the kitchen running smoothly at a popular sushi spot. Great fit if you have line cook experience and like working busy Friday and Saturday nights.

Employer: Sushi Jeju - Old Town

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time (2–4 shifts/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $40.00/hour (includes tips)

Serve guests in a fine dining sushi setting with a focus on great service and upselling. You’ll need 3+ years serving experience and weekday lunch + weekend availability.

If one of these looks good, apply soon and tailor your resume to match the skills they list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.