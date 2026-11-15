Fort Collins neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up around town.

Item: Hoover Vacuum (Windtunnel Rewind)

Condition: Used, in decent working condition. It hasn’t been used for 8–10 years, and was purchased about 20 years ago. The poster says you’ll likely want to replace the bag before use.

Location: Maple Hill area, Fort Collins, Colorado

Source: trashnothing.com

You can also check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/wJVF3wW

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Assorted lumber and metal posts

Condition: Various sizes of lumber and metal posts available (exact sizes not listed). Good for garden projects, simple builds, or repairs if you can use mixed pieces.

Location: Old Town West Neighborhood, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Fresh sage leaves

Details: Freshly harvested sage, great for cooking or drying. The poster has them in little packages and nice-sized bouquets, so they’re ready to take home and use.

Location: Nelson Farm, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Fort Collins tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, it’s a good idea to reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.