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🎁 Community Freebies Around Fort Collins to Grab This Week
Fort Collins neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up around town.
Hoover Vacuum (Windtunnel Rewind) (Maple Hill)
Item: Hoover Vacuum (Windtunnel Rewind)
Condition: Used, in decent working condition. It hasn’t been used for 8–10 years, and was purchased about 20 years ago. The poster says you’ll likely want to replace the bag before use.
Location: Maple Hill area, Fort Collins, Colorado
Source: trashnothing.com
You can also check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/wJVF3wW
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Assorted Lumber and Metal Posts
Item: Assorted lumber and metal posts
Condition: Various sizes of lumber and metal posts available (exact sizes not listed). Good for garden projects, simple builds, or repairs if you can use mixed pieces.
Location: Old Town West Neighborhood, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Fresh Sage Leaves
Item: Fresh sage leaves
Details: Freshly harvested sage, great for cooking or drying. The poster has them in little packages and nice-sized bouquets, so they’re ready to take home and use.
Location: Nelson Farm, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Fort Collins tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, it’s a good idea to reach out to the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.