Fort Collins tech is buzzing right now, from field support work to ultra high-end chip design. Here are a few strong IT roles hiring in our area.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Fort Collins, CO (also San Jose, CA & Irvine, CA)

(also San Jose, CA & Irvine, CA) Type: Full-time

Compensation: Principal up to $550k , Master up to $880k total comp (base + bonus + stock)

, (base + bonus + stock) Visa: Employer is willing to sponsor qualified non-immigrant candidates

Employer is qualified non-immigrant candidates Application window: Posted 06/23–06/25/2026, open for 90 days or until filled

This is a senior ASIC Engineering Lead role (Physical Design or STA) working on bleeding-edge AI and high-performance silicon. About 80% is hands-on technical work and 20% technical leadership, guiding complex ASIC programs from planning through production with strong EDA, low-power, and scripting skills.

Employer: Pomeroy

Pomeroy Location: Fort Collins, CO (travel across a service zone)

(travel across a service zone) Type: Full-time

This role supports IT hardware in retail/office environments, running service tickets across your assigned region. Great fit if you have 2+ years of break/fix, POS, network, or PC repair experience, like being on the road, and can work some evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.