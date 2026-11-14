Fort Collins is buzzing with high-tech engineering work, especially around energy and CPUs. If you’re into grids, chips, or controls, there’s a lot here right now.

Employer: Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy Location: Fort Collins, CO (travel 80–90% across the U.S.)

(travel across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,700 – $134,600/year + benefits (per posting)

Lead on-site installation, testing, and commissioning of high-voltage GIS equipment (69kV–550kV) at substations and industrial sites. Great fit if you have 10+ years in field service or construction management and want a hands-on role that directly supports grid reliability.

Employer: Generac

Generac Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time / Co-Op (starting Jan 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Work with real microgrid and energy storage systems, using data analytics, AI, and controls engineering to improve performance and reliability. Ideal for students in EE/ME/CS/Data Science who want hands-on experience with live grid-edge projects.

Employer: AMD

AMD Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role owning L2/L3 cache RTL for next-gen AMD CPU cores. You’ll lead managers and senior engineers, drive microarchitecture and RTL quality across multiple tapeouts, and set direction for high-performance, energy-efficient cache designs.

Employer: AMD

AMD Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role designing CPU core pipeline RTL for AMD’s next-gen processors across client, server, and AI. Good match if you know Verilog/SystemVerilog, modern CPU architecture, and want to work on performance, power, and timing for cutting-edge cores.

Employer: AMD

AMD Location: Fort Collins, CO (US Fort Collins preferred; remote may be possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead performance modeling and microarchitecture for CPUs, caches, and interconnects using cycle-accurate simulators and analysis tools. Great for experienced computer architects with strong C++, simulation, and cache/SoC background who enjoy deep performance work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.