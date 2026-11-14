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🎁 Free Deals Popping Up Around Fort Collins Right Now
Fort Collins neighbors are giving away some great free items this week. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful.
Free 600 W. Magnolia Fort Collins
Item: Home decor / accessories (details not listed)
Condition: Not specified
Location: Mountain Range Shadows, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
The post is titled “Free 600 W. Magnolia Fort Collins” and is listed under home decor and accessories. The description is very short, so click through for photos and exact details of what’s being offered.
Powertec Fitness Equipment
Item: Powertec fitness equipment
Condition: Excellent condition
Location: Mosaic, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
This is Powertec fitness equipment in excellent condition. A nice find if you want to build or upgrade a home gym without spending money. Check the listing for photos and to see exactly which pieces are included.
Gray Leather Power Recliner Chair 5 piece
Item: Gray leather power recliner chair (5-piece)
Condition: Not specified
Details: Power controls on the side
Location: Mosaic, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A gray leather chair with power controls on the side. The title notes it’s a 5-piece setup, so it may be part of a larger seating group. Great for a living room or media room if you can handle moving it.
Assorted Moving Boxes and Packing Materials
Item: Big batch of professional-grade moving boxes & packing materials
Condition: Used, curb alert
Details: Includes big boxes, medium boxes, dish packs, packing papers, and a box for a 50-inch TV
Pickup style: Curb Alert – first come, first served
Location: 1011 Sabatino Ln, Fort Collins, CO (1 block west of Overland Trail & W. Elizabeth, on the driveway)
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re moving soon or need storage. There are lots of boxes, including dish packs and a TV box, plus packing paper. Everything is out on the driveway for easy grab-and-go.
Armoire - FREE
Item: Armoire
Condition: Not specified
Dimensions: 6’3" high x 3’7" (top molding) x 2’ deep
Location: P.O.E.T Neighborhood Group, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A solid free armoire that could work for clothes, linens, or general storage. The post includes exact measurements, so you can check if it will fit your space and your vehicle before you go.
These free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, confirm it’s still available, and make pickup plans soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.