Fort Collins neighbors are giving away some great free items this week. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful.

Item: Home decor / accessories (details not listed)

Condition: Not specified

Location: Mountain Range Shadows, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

The post is titled “Free 600 W. Magnolia Fort Collins” and is listed under home decor and accessories. The description is very short, so click through for photos and exact details of what’s being offered.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Powertec fitness equipment

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Mosaic, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This is Powertec fitness equipment in excellent condition. A nice find if you want to build or upgrade a home gym without spending money. Check the listing for photos and to see exactly which pieces are included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Gray leather power recliner chair (5-piece)

Condition: Not specified

Details: Power controls on the side

Location: Mosaic, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A gray leather chair with power controls on the side. The title notes it’s a 5-piece setup, so it may be part of a larger seating group. Great for a living room or media room if you can handle moving it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Big batch of professional-grade moving boxes & packing materials

Condition: Used, curb alert

Details: Includes big boxes, medium boxes, dish packs, packing papers, and a box for a 50-inch TV

Pickup style: Curb Alert – first come, first served

Location: 1011 Sabatino Ln, Fort Collins, CO (1 block west of Overland Trail & W. Elizabeth, on the driveway)

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re moving soon or need storage. There are lots of boxes, including dish packs and a TV box, plus packing paper. Everything is out on the driveway for easy grab-and-go.

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Item: Armoire

Condition: Not specified

Dimensions: 6’3" high x 3’7" (top molding) x 2’ deep

Location: P.O.E.T Neighborhood Group, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid free armoire that could work for clothes, linens, or general storage. The post includes exact measurements, so you can check if it will fit your space and your vehicle before you go.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

These free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, confirm it’s still available, and make pickup plans soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.