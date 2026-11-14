Fort Collins is buzzing with higher-paying sales and marketing roles, especially if you blend tech or design skills with relationship-building. Here are a couple of strong options worth a closer look.

Employer: Woodward, Inc.

Woodward, Inc. Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Level II: $114,000–$182,000; Level III: $132,000–$211,000 (Colorado Equal Pay range)

Lead high-level business development for aerospace systems, from spotting new markets to driving proposals and closing complex deals. This role mixes deep engineering/aerospace knowledge with strategic sales and capture management, and comes with strong benefits (bonus, 401(k) match, stock contribution, paid leave, and more). U.S. Person status is required due to ITAR/EAR rules, and the posting notes the application window is expected to close 30 days from the original posting date.

Employer: DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Larimer County

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Base $40,000 + commission; target $80,000–$100,000/year (depending on sales and margins)

If you love design and sales, this role lets you sell, design, and estimate kitchen and bath remodels while owning client relationships from first visit to final walkthrough. You’ll work out of a professional design center, get a company vehicle, and earn performance-based commissions on top of base pay, plus health insurance, PTO, paid training, 401(k), and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Fort Collins sales and marketing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.