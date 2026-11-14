Fort Collins is busy on the production side right now, from beer to chips. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local plants are hiring.

Employer: Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.38/hr start, $40.08/hr after 60 days; average up to $100K–$130K/year with overtime

Shifts: 8-hour shifts, Mon–Fri, rotating between 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift, with weekend overtime available

Work on high-speed packaging and brewing equipment at the local Anheuser-Busch brewery. This role is ideal if you have industrial mechanical/electrical experience and want strong pay, overtime options, and full benefits (including employer-paid medical, dental, vision, pension, and yes—free beer).

Employer: Peculier Brewing Company

Location: Fort Collins, CO (production brewery)

(production brewery) Type: Part-time leading to full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour, 15–30 hours/week

Second-in-command to the Head Brewer, you’ll run brew days, manage fermentation, and help with packaging and deliveries. Good fit if you already have 2+ years of pro brewing, like small-team environments, and want a flexible schedule plus employee discounts.

Employer: Broadcom

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$22.00 per hour + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Shifts: 12-hour shifts, 3–4 days/week, days or nights (night shift preferred)

Help produce semiconductor devices in a cleanroom, running wafer fabrication tools and testing product. This is steady, structured work with lots of time on your feet and strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and paid time off.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.