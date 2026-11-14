Fort Collins healthcare is busy and growing, with solid options from clinics to hospitals to long-term care. Here are several local roles hiring now with clear pay and details.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $60–$65/hour + uncapped incentives

Modern office, advanced tech (3D scanning, AI, voice perio charting), and manageable schedules (5–7 patients/day) so you’re not rushed. Benefits available even for part-time, plus strong onboarding and CE through TAG University.

Employer: Banner Health

Banner Health Location: 110 E Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $28.28–$47.13/hour

Shift: Varied days, including weekends, 7:15 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Varied days, Anticipated posting window through: 2027-03-12 (may close sooner)

Work in urgent care doing X-rays plus hands-on clinical tasks (vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, rooming, patient flow). Good fit if you like fast-paced work, broad skills, and a team of MAs and providers.

Employer: Good Samaritan Society – Fort Collins

Location: 508 W Trilby Rd, Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: $39.50–$57.75/hour

Lead nursing care in a 64-bed senior skilled nursing facility focused on assisted living, long-term, and post-acute care. Offers shift differentials, education assistance, daily access to earnings, and a robust benefits package for eligible staff.

Employer: UCHealth – Poudre Valley Hospital

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time, 64 hours per 2-week pay period, days

Pay: $41.43–$62.15/hour (based on experience)

Onsite PT role with a focus on pelvic health and neuro in a rehab services department. Comes with a clear career ladder, performance bonuses, strong benefits, and big support for tuition and professional growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.