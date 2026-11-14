Fort Collins food and hospitality is buzzing right now—great mix of steady management roles and fun, guest-facing jobs. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,720 – $69,520 per year

Lead multi-functional food service operations, from safety and staffing to client satisfaction and budgets. Good fit if you want leadership experience, hands-on work with inventory and food costs, and a clear path to grow in a large organization with benefits.

Employer: Smok BBQ

Smok BBQ Location: Fort Collins, CO (Foothills Mall)

Type: Full-time (tipped)

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour (with tips)

Mix drinks, run the counter, help in the kitchen, and be part of a busy BBQ spot with a strong local and national reputation. Past bartending experience is required, and you’ll get a flexible schedule plus health insurance if you work 30+ hours.

Employer: PS Salon & Spa

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time (W-2)

Pay: 50% commission per service + tips

Provide salon services inside a senior living community with no evenings or weekends and a built-in client base. You’ll work about 1 day per week, 9am–3pm, with products supplied, paid training, and access to part-time benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.