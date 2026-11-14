Fort Collins is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech and construction to HVAC and youth programs. If you’re ready to step up, these openings span hands-on field work, big portfolios, and fast-growing teams.

Employer: Camgian

Camgian Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced AI/ML R&D efforts and manage multiple innovation programs that support national security missions. This role reports to the Chief Innovation Officer, gives you a seat on the Labs leadership team, and lets you stay hands-on with cutting-edge tech while growing high-performing engineering teams.

Employer: Balance Point Heating, Air-Conditioning and Plumbing

Location: Fort Collins, CO (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $150,000 per year

Run day-to-day field and office operations for a long-standing local HVAC company and directly coach technicians in the field. This is a great fit if you know residential HVAC service, love developing people, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Fort Collins, CO (supports western U.S. portfolio)

(supports western U.S. portfolio) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a $30M–$50M annual environmental remediation portfolio for Oil & Gas clients and lead 3–5 Program Managers plus multidisciplinary teams. Ideal if you have deep remediation consulting experience and want to drive strategy, client relationships, and environmental impact at a global firm.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Fort Collins, CO (regular on-site work in Cheyenne, WY)

(regular on-site work in Cheyenne, WY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 per year

Lead cost management on a major hyperscale data center program, with 3–4 days a week on site in Cheyenne. This client-facing role is perfect if you bring 8–10+ years in construction cost management and want to own budgets, forecasts, and commercial strategy on mission-critical projects.

Employer: Ripple Effect Martial Arts (listed via macy)

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000 – $50,000 per year

Help run the daily operations of a busy martial arts school, leading staff, supporting families, and driving enrollment and retention. Great for someone with customer service or sales experience who enjoys working with kids, evenings and weekends, and wants perks like paid time off, insurance, and martial arts training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in scope, location, or start date once you’re talking with the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.