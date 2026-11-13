Fort Collins has a nice mix of office roles right now, from courts to clinics. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Colorado Judicial Branch

Colorado Judicial Branch Location: Fort Collins / Larimer County, CO (Trial Court)

(Trial Court) Type: Part-time, term-limited ~10 months (0.50 FTE)

Part-time, (0.50 FTE) Salary range (full-time equivalent): $47,687 – $69,146/year (actual pay prorated for 0.5 FTE)

(actual pay prorated for 0.5 FTE) Application deadline: December 2, 2026

Schedule note: Panel interviews set for Monday, December 14, 2026; anticipated start January 4, 2027

Support the local court with reception, scheduling, purchasing, travel planning, and vendor coordination. Good fit if you have 1–3 years admin experience, strong customer service skills, and want steady office work with clear processes.

Employer: Spring Creek Eye Care, PLLC

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $15.16 – $16.00/hour

Front desk role at an eye clinic doing scheduling, insurance checks, light testing, and billing support. No experience required (they’ll train), day shifts, and Sundays off, so it’s nice if you want stable hours and to learn medical office basics.

Employer: UCHealth Harmony Surgery Center (Peak Surgical)

Location: Harmony Surgery Center, Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time (0.6 FTE, 48 hours per 2 weeks) , onsite only

, onsite only Shift: Days

Pay: $20.50 – $30.46/hour, based on experience

Join a large healthcare system in a surgery center office role with strong benefits, retirement plans, PTO, and wellness resources. Good for someone who wants a long-term healthcare admin path with solid pay and growth options.

Employer: Avenues Recovery

Location: Fort Collins, CO (inpatient detox & residential facility)

(inpatient detox & residential facility) Type: Full-time

Help the medical team by scheduling appointments and labs, managing records in the EMR, handling pharmacy authorizations, and coordinating care for patients in addiction treatment. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more) and is ideal if you care about behavioral health and recovery work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in hours and duties once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.