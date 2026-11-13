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Fort Collins
💻 Fort Collins IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Tech Roles $90K+
10 days ago
Fort Collins tech is buzzing right now—great mix of hardware, firmware, and data-focused roles. If you’re into hands-on engineering or deep analysis, there’s something solid here.
Business / Process Analyst (Only W2, Onsite)
- Employer: Astir IT Solutions, Inc.
- Location: Fort Collins, CO (onsite, locals only)
- Type: Contract (W2 only)
- Salary: Not listed
- Work with stakeholders to map current and future processes, write requirements, and validate data across SQL, Snowflake, and BI tools. Great fit if you love workshops, documentation, and turning messy processes into clean workflows.
UEFI BIOS Developer for HP Z Workstations
- Employer: HP
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,400 – $143,800/year + bonus/equity (US)
- Design and debug UEFI/BIOS firmware at the hardware–software boundary for HP’s Z workstations. Ideal if you’re strong in C, low-level systems, and want early access to new hardware plus a full corporate benefits package.
Microprocessor Cache Verification Design Engineer
- Employer: AMD
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Verify high-speed CPU cache designs using SystemVerilog, simulation, and modern verification methods. Great for someone with CPU/ASIC background who enjoys deep computer architecture and long-term, cutting-edge projects.
Field Engineer 4 (Laptop/Desktop Break-Fix)
- Employer: TekWissen® (for a global IT client)
- Location: Fort Collins, CO 80524
- Type: Contract, 3-month temporary assignment
- Pay: $21.43 – $24.29/hour
- Drive around the metro area fixing laptops and desktops—swapping parts, doing basic repairs, and closing tickets on the go. Good short-term role if you have 1+ year of break-fix experience and reliable transportation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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