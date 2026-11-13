Fort Collins tech is buzzing right now—great mix of hardware, firmware, and data-focused roles. If you’re into hands-on engineering or deep analysis, there’s something solid here.

Employer: Astir IT Solutions, Inc.

Astir IT Solutions, Inc. Location: Fort Collins, CO (onsite, locals only)

Type: Contract (W2 only)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with stakeholders to map current and future processes, write requirements, and validate data across SQL, Snowflake, and BI tools. Great fit if you love workshops, documentation, and turning messy processes into clean workflows.

Employer: HP

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,400 – $143,800/year + bonus/equity (US)

Design and debug UEFI/BIOS firmware at the hardware–software boundary for HP’s Z workstations. Ideal if you’re strong in C, low-level systems, and want early access to new hardware plus a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: AMD

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Verify high-speed CPU cache designs using SystemVerilog, simulation, and modern verification methods. Great for someone with CPU/ASIC background who enjoys deep computer architecture and long-term, cutting-edge projects.

Employer: TekWissen® (for a global IT client)

TekWissen® (for a global IT client) Location: Fort Collins, CO 80524

Type: Contract, 3-month temporary assignment

Pay: $21.43 – $24.29/hour

Drive around the metro area fixing laptops and desktops—swapping parts, doing basic repairs, and closing tickets on the go. Good short-term role if you have 1+ year of break-fix experience and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.