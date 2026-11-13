Fort Collins has a steady stream of legal and court jobs right now, from the courthouse to private practice. If you’re bar-admitted in Colorado or have solid court admin skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Modern Family Law Location: Fort Collins, CO (hybrid, remote-first with office space)

(hybrid, remote-first with office space) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $217,200 annually + potential commissions; relocation package offered

Lead complex divorce, custody, and support cases with low billable hours (120/month), direct client contact, and strong litigation experience. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, life insurance) and Work From Anywhere after 6 months.

Employer: Colorado Judicial Branch

Colorado Judicial Branch Location: Ft. Collins / Larimer County, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,999.28 – $69,599.16 annually

annually Application deadline: 22-Nov-2026

Support the trial court with docket management, case processing, and courtroom duties, including customer service at the counter, by phone, and via email. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of court or similar clerk experience and want stable government work with structured pay and benefits.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Modern Family Law Location: Fort Collins, CO (hybrid, remote-first with office space)

(hybrid, remote-first with office space) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $172,600 annually + potential commissions

Entry to mid-level role (0–3 years’ family law experience preferred) handling divorce, custody, and support matters with low billable hours (100/month) and strong training support. Includes full benefits and Work From Anywhere after 6 months for Colorado-barred attorneys.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on experience levels and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.