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🔧 Fort Collins Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fort Collins has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working on your feet. Here are a few solid options in building, grounds, and property care.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, doing full interior and exterior detailing. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, have your own equipment, and like working independently while staying active.
Experienced HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Horsetooth Heating and Air
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35–$45/hour + spiffs
Residential and light commercial HVAC service role for techs with 3–5 years’ experience. Comes with strong benefits (medical, paid time off, company vehicle, paid training) and steady weekday hours with some overtime.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Hotel Management and Consulting, Inc.
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly, dependent on experience
Hotel housekeeping role for someone who’s detail-focused and can move quickly. Offers benefits for full-time staff, DailyPay access, and room to grow if you want a longer-term path in hospitality.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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