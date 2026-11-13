Fort Collins has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working on your feet. Here are a few solid options in building, grounds, and property care.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, doing full interior and exterior detailing. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, have your own equipment, and like working independently while staying active.

Employer: Horsetooth Heating and Air

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$45/hour + spiffs

Residential and light commercial HVAC service role for techs with 3–5 years’ experience. Comes with strong benefits (medical, paid time off, company vehicle, paid training) and steady weekday hours with some overtime.

Employer: Hotel Management and Consulting, Inc.

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, dependent on experience

Hotel housekeeping role for someone who’s detail-focused and can move quickly. Offers benefits for full-time staff, DailyPay access, and room to grow if you want a longer-term path in hospitality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.