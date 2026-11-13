Fort Collins has a nice mix of mission-driven and student-friendly sales roles right now. If you’re into healthcare, education, or leading teams, there’s something worth a click here.

Employer: Abby Care

Abby Care Location: Fort Collins / Front Range, CO (Remote in CO, field-based)

Salary: $80K–$110K + performance-based pay

Type: Full-time

This role is all about building deep relationships with Colorado Case Management Agencies to grow Abby Care’s home-care programs. Great fit if you know Medicaid/disability or home-based care and want a mission-driven job with lots of in-person networking and autonomy.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Location: Rocky Mountain region (includes Fort Collins/Front Range)

Salary: ~$90,000 base + variable sales incentives

Type: Full-time

Lead a regional sales team in cardiac rhythm management devices, spending most of your time in the field with reps and clinicians. Ideal if you have 7+ years in medical devices or similar, love coaching teams, and want to work on life-saving tech.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO (Hybrid/on-campus + virtual)

Salary: $15.16/hour, ~5–10 hrs/week

Type: Part-time (academic year)

Perfect for CSU undergrads (3.0+ GPA) who want flexible work around classes. You’ll support Pearson’s sales and marketing on campus, create social content, join virtual projects, and get free Pearson+ / MyLab / Mastering / REVEL access.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.