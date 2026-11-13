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Fort Collins
📣 Fort Collins Sales & Marketing: Multiple Roles from $15/hr to $110K
4 days ago
Fort Collins has a nice mix of mission-driven and student-friendly sales roles right now. If you’re into healthcare, education, or leading teams, there’s something worth a click here.
Strategic Partnerships (Remote in Colorado)
- Employer: Abby Care
- Location: Fort Collins / Front Range, CO (Remote in CO, field-based)
- Salary: $80K–$110K + performance-based pay
- Type: Full-time
This role is all about building deep relationships with Colorado Case Management Agencies to grow Abby Care’s home-care programs. Great fit if you know Medicaid/disability or home-based care and want a mission-driven job with lots of in-person networking and autonomy.
CRM & Diagnostics Regional Manager – Rocky Mountains
- Employer: Boston Scientific
- Location: Rocky Mountain region (includes Fort Collins/Front Range)
- Salary: ~$90,000 base + variable sales incentives
- Type: Full-time
Lead a regional sales team in cardiac rhythm management devices, spending most of your time in the field with reps and clinicians. Ideal if you have 7+ years in medical devices or similar, love coaching teams, and want to work on life-saving tech.
Colorado State University – Pearson Campus Ambassador
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO (Hybrid/on-campus + virtual)
- Salary: $15.16/hour, ~5–10 hrs/week
- Type: Part-time (academic year)
Perfect for CSU undergrads (3.0+ GPA) who want flexible work around classes. You’ll support Pearson’s sales and marketing on campus, create social content, join virtual projects, and get free Pearson+ / MyLab / Mastering / REVEL access.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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