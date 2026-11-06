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🏥 Fort Collins Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Fort Collins healthcare is buzzing—lots of clinics, hospitals, and home‑health groups are hiring across skill levels. If you’re looking to get into (or move up in) medical or dental work, this week has some solid options.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour
Earn while you learn with a nationally recognized pharmacy tech training program that can lead to PTCB certification. Great fit if you like patient interaction, tech tools, and want a long‑term healthcare career path.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.16 – $20/hour
Blend front‑end customer service with hands‑on pharmacy support—ring up sales, help patients with prescriptions, and learn pharmacy systems. Good entry role if you want retail hours plus healthcare experience.
Medical Assistant
Employer: American Family Care
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Type: Part-time
Pay: $22 – $25/hour
Work in a busy urgent care setting taking vitals, drawing labs, giving meds, and prepping patients for exams. Nice mix of hands‑on skills, small‑business feel, and chances to use your MA training.
Ophthalmic Technician
Employer: Panorama Eyecare
Location: Fort Collins, CO (multiple clinic sites in NOCO)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.50 – $33/hour, based on skill tier
Join a large eye‑care group doing vision checks, imaging, and patient education with clear growth tracks (Bronze to Diamond levels). Strong benefits, PTO starting at 3 weeks, and lots of room to advance.
Behavior Analysis Practicum (Master's Level)
Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Type: Full-time
Designed for master’s students close to finishing BCBA fieldwork hours. You’ll get guaranteed hours, free supervision, exam prep support, and bonuses while providing center‑based ABA therapy to kids with autism.
Patient Care Assistant – Ortho Unit
Employer: UCHealth
Location: Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins, CO
Type: PRN (as needed), Day shift
Pay: $19.10 – $24.83/hour
Support nurses on an orthopedic unit with vitals, blood sugars, mobility, and daily care. Good hospital entry role with strong UCHealth benefits and education support if you want to grow in acute care.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Home Health
Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
Location: Fort Collins, CO (plus Loveland, Greeley & nearby)
Type: Part-time, potential to build to full-time
Pay: ~$45 per visit + travel time & mileage
Provide one‑on‑one OT treatments in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and mileage reimbursement. Great if you’re an experienced COTA who wants autonomy and meaningful, relationship‑based care.
Charge Nurse L&D – Birth Center Nights
Employer: UCHealth
Location: Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins, CO
Type: Full-time, Nights (72 hrs/2 weeks)
Pay: $40.86 – $63.33/hour + up to $6,400/year night incentive
Lead the night shift in a busy birthing center, overseeing labor & delivery care and mentoring staff. Strong fit for experienced RNs who want leadership, specialty certifications, and robust UCHealth benefits.
Pediatric Dental Assistant
Employer: Fort Collins Kids Dentistry
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $18 – $22/hour
Work with kids and parents in a fun pediatric office, running your own column of hygiene and assisting with operative care. Offers PTO, paid holidays, and extra opportunities if you’re bilingual or have pediatric experience.
Clinic Assistant
Employer: Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies
Location: Fort Collins, CO (travel to multiple clinics)
Type: Full-time
Help keep ortho clinics running smoothly by rooming patients, turning over exam rooms, and supporting providers. Good entry role if you like fast‑paced specialty care and want strong benefits and PTO.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – Home Health
Employer: Choice Health at Home
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Type: Part-time
See patients in their homes with flexible scheduling and one‑on‑one care. Ideal for licensed OTs who want independence, variety, and the chance to help patients regain function where they live.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – Home Health
Employer: Choice Health at Home
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Type: Part-time
Provide in‑home PT treatments focused on strength, mobility, and safety, with a flexible part‑time schedule. Great for PTAs who prefer one‑on‑one care over a busy clinic.
CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant
Employer: Creekside Village Rehabilitation and Nursing
Location: Fort Collins, CO 80525
Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN
Pay: $20 – $28/hour
Support residents with daily care, vitals, and documentation in a rehab/long‑term care setting. Offers multiple schedule options plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k).
Dental Assistant
Employer: Open and Affordable Dental
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Type: Full-time (part-time also possible)
Pay: $17 – $25/hour
Join a busy general dental office with three 12‑hour shifts per week and optional Saturdays. They’ll train the right person, offer dental benefits, 401(k), and PTO, and especially welcome bilingual candidates.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while it’s fresh—healthcare roles in Fort Collins tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.