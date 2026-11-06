🏥 Fort Collins Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Fort Collins healthcare is buzzing—lots of clinics, hospitals, and home‑health groups are hiring across skill levels. If you’re looking to get into (or move up in) medical or dental work, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour

Earn while you learn with a nationally recognized pharmacy tech training program that can lead to PTCB certification. Great fit if you like patient interaction, tech tools, and want a long‑term healthcare career path.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.16 – $20/hour

Blend front‑end customer service with hands‑on pharmacy support—ring up sales, help patients with prescriptions, and learn pharmacy systems. Good entry role if you want retail hours plus healthcare experience.

Employer: American Family Care

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22 – $25/hour

Work in a busy urgent care setting taking vitals, drawing labs, giving meds, and prepping patients for exams. Nice mix of hands‑on skills, small‑business feel, and chances to use your MA training.

Employer: Panorama Eyecare

Location: Fort Collins, CO (multiple clinic sites in NOCO)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $33/hour, based on skill tier

Join a large eye‑care group doing vision checks, imaging, and patient education with clear growth tracks (Bronze to Diamond levels). Strong benefits, PTO starting at 3 weeks, and lots of room to advance.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Designed for master’s students close to finishing BCBA fieldwork hours. You’ll get guaranteed hours, free supervision, exam prep support, and bonuses while providing center‑based ABA therapy to kids with autism.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins, CO

Type: PRN (as needed), Day shift

Pay: $19.10 – $24.83/hour

Support nurses on an orthopedic unit with vitals, blood sugars, mobility, and daily care. Good hospital entry role with strong UCHealth benefits and education support if you want to grow in acute care.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Fort Collins, CO (plus Loveland, Greeley & nearby)

Type: Part-time, potential to build to full-time

Pay: ~$45 per visit + travel time & mileage

Provide one‑on‑one OT treatments in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and mileage reimbursement. Great if you’re an experienced COTA who wants autonomy and meaningful, relationship‑based care.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time, Nights (72 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $40.86 – $63.33/hour + up to $6,400/year night incentive

Lead the night shift in a busy birthing center, overseeing labor & delivery care and mentoring staff. Strong fit for experienced RNs who want leadership, specialty certifications, and robust UCHealth benefits.

Employer: Fort Collins Kids Dentistry

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18 – $22/hour

Work with kids and parents in a fun pediatric office, running your own column of hygiene and assisting with operative care. Offers PTO, paid holidays, and extra opportunities if you’re bilingual or have pediatric experience.

Employer: Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Location: Fort Collins, CO (travel to multiple clinics)

Type: Full-time

Help keep ortho clinics running smoothly by rooming patients, turning over exam rooms, and supporting providers. Good entry role if you like fast‑paced specialty care and want strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Choice Health at Home

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time

See patients in their homes with flexible scheduling and one‑on‑one care. Ideal for licensed OTs who want independence, variety, and the chance to help patients regain function where they live.

Employer: Choice Health at Home

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time

Provide in‑home PT treatments focused on strength, mobility, and safety, with a flexible part‑time schedule. Great for PTAs who prefer one‑on‑one care over a busy clinic.

Employer: Creekside Village Rehabilitation and Nursing

Location: Fort Collins, CO 80525

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN

Pay: $20 – $28/hour

Support residents with daily care, vitals, and documentation in a rehab/long‑term care setting. Offers multiple schedule options plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k).

Employer: Open and Affordable Dental

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time (part-time also possible)

Pay: $17 – $25/hour

Join a busy general dental office with three 12‑hour shifts per week and optional Saturdays. They’ll train the right person, offer dental benefits, 401(k), and PTO, and especially welcome bilingual candidates.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while it’s fresh—healthcare roles in Fort Collins tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.