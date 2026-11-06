🏗️ Fort Collins engineering roles with multiple openings

Fort Collins is busy building everything from parks to next‑gen chips. Here are several solid engineering roles, from public sector projects to fully remote silicon work.

Employer: Encore Semi, Inc.

Encore Semi, Inc. Location: Remote (based in Fort Collins, CO listing; anywhere in USA)

Type: Full-time (salary + benefits + bonuses) or contractor

Full-time (salary + benefits + bonuses) or contractor Salary: $135,000 – $150,000/year + comprehensive benefits

Lead DFT architecture for complex ASIC/SoC designs, owning scan, MBIST, boundary scan, IJTAG, ATPG, and gate‑level sims. Ideal if you have 8+ years DFT, strong Tessent, Verilog/SystemVerilog, and scripting skills and want a 100% remote US‑based role with strong benefits.

Employer: AMD

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on verification of L2/L3 cache subsystems for high‑performance AMD processors. Good fit if you enjoy C++ verification environments, computer architecture, scripting (Python/Perl), and want to be part of a big CPU design team; note this role does not offer visa sponsorship.

Employer: City of Fort Collins

Location: Fort Collins, CO (215 Office Bldg)

Type: Full-time regular, classified, exempt

Full-time regular, classified, exempt Anticipated hiring range: $88,000 – $104,000/year (full range $76,745 – $127,908/year )

(full range ) Application deadline: 11:59 p.m. MT on 11/11/2026

Help plan, design, and manage construction of parks and trails across the city, from grading and stormwater to trail alignment and green infrastructure. Great if you have 3+ years civil experience (5+ preferred), a related bachelor’s, and want strong city benefits plus work that directly shapes local outdoor spaces.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.