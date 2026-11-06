🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Collins Today

Fort Collins neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home office furniture to garden beds. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for you.

Item: Bag of 50 velvet hangers

Condition: Not stated (must take all)

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado (South Fort Collins, porch pickup)

Source: trashnothing.com

Bag of 50 matching velvet hangers being given away as one lot. The poster asks that you take all 50 at once. This is a porch pickup, so you can grab them at the door without contact. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Dark wood L-shaped office desk

Condition: Not stated

Location: Clydesdale Park, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Free L-shaped office desk in dark wood, great for a home office. It has storage cabinets and drawers built in. Size is about 60" long on both sides and 30" tall, so plan for a larger vehicle and some help to move it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Raised garden beds

Condition: Not stated

Location: Fox Stone English Ranch, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Free raised garden beds measuring 8 ft x 4 ft x 1.5 ft each. There are 4 beds available, and the poster says you can take 1 or all 4. Perfect for veggies, flowers, or herbs if you have yard space.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 10 gallon fish tank with two Julie corydoras

Condition: Not stated

Location: Maple Hill, Fort Collins, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Free small 10 gallon aquarium that currently has two Julie corydoras (fish) included. A nice starter setup if you’re ready to care for fish. You’ll want to bring safe transport for the tank and fish.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brown sofa set (three-seater and two-seater)

Condition: Not stated

Location: Promontory North, Windsor, CO (near Fort Collins)

Source: nextdoor.com

Free brown sofa set that includes one three-seater and one two-seater. Great if you’re furnishing a living room on a budget. You’ll likely need a truck or large SUV and a helper to load.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and make pickup plans soon—free items in and around Fort Collins tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.