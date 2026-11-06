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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Collins Today
Fort Collins neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home office furniture to garden beds. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for you.
50 Velvet Hangers (South Fort Collins)
Item: Bag of 50 velvet hangers
Condition: Not stated (must take all)
Location: Fort Collins, Colorado (South Fort Collins, porch pickup)
Source: trashnothing.com
Bag of 50 matching velvet hangers being given away as one lot. The poster asks that you take all 50 at once. This is a porch pickup, so you can grab them at the door without contact. Photos are available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
L-Shaped Office Desk
Item: Dark wood L-shaped office desk
Condition: Not stated
Location: Clydesdale Park, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Free L-shaped office desk in dark wood, great for a home office. It has storage cabinets and drawers built in. Size is about 60" long on both sides and 30" tall, so plan for a larger vehicle and some help to move it.
Raised Garden Beds FREE
Item: Raised garden beds
Condition: Not stated
Location: Fox Stone English Ranch, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Free raised garden beds measuring 8 ft x 4 ft x 1.5 ft each. There are 4 beds available, and the poster says you can take 1 or all 4. Perfect for veggies, flowers, or herbs if you have yard space.
Free MPU (10 Gallon Fish Tank with Fish)
Item: 10 gallon fish tank with two Julie corydoras
Condition: Not stated
Location: Maple Hill, Fort Collins, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Free small 10 gallon aquarium that currently has two Julie corydoras (fish) included. A nice starter setup if you’re ready to care for fish. You’ll want to bring safe transport for the tank and fish.
Brown Sofa Set
Item: Brown sofa set (three-seater and two-seater)
Condition: Not stated
Location: Promontory North, Windsor, CO (near Fort Collins)
Source: nextdoor.com
Free brown sofa set that includes one three-seater and one two-seater. Great if you’re furnishing a living room on a budget. You’ll likely need a truck or large SUV and a helper to load.
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and make pickup plans soon—free items in and around Fort Collins tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.