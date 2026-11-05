📢 Volunteer for Garden of Lights at Gardens on Spring Creek

📢 Volunteer at Garden of Lights 2026 in Fort Collins

The Gardens on Spring Creek (2145 Centre Ave, Fort Collins) is seeking volunteers for Garden of Lights, a half‑mile outdoor holiday light display.

Volunteer shifts run Dec 5–23 and Dec 26–27, 2026, generally between 4:15–8:45 p.m. Roles include:

Event Assistant – Help with Santa, musicians, light displays, Snow Queen, guest lines, and photos.

– Help with Santa, musicians, light displays, Snow Queen, guest lines, and photos. Ticket Scanner – Scan tickets at the gate (outdoor, can be seated). Must attend ticket-scanner training on Sat Dec 5, 2:30–3:30 p.m. or Tue Dec 8, 5–6 p.m.

Details:

Volunteers 14+ may serve alone; under 14 must volunteer with a guardian.

may serve alone; under 14 must volunteer with a guardian. Outdoor roles include heaters, hand/toe warmers, indoor breaks, plus snacks and hot drinks .

. Be prepared for all weather; assignments may change as needed.

Sign up and see open slots by logging into the City’s Engage portal and selecting a date and shift.

Questions or role requests? Contact Volunteer Coordinator Hannah Krikorian at (970) 658-9640 or (970) 416-2482.