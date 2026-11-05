🚧 Fort Collins Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Collins is busy with building and remodeling right now, and several local crews are hiring. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Black Label Services, Inc

Black Label Services, Inc Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000 per year

You’ll prepare detailed cost estimates for electrical construction projects, review plans and specs, and help win new work with accurate bids. Good fit if you know electrical work, can read blueprints, and want to move into a higher-responsibility role with strong pay.

Employer: Honey Helper Home Services

Honey Helper Home Services Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), paid time off

Hands-on finish carpentry on a mix of construction, remodeling, and restoration jobs—think trim, doors, cabinets, fixtures, and more. Great for experienced carpenters who like detailed work, variety on the job, and seeing spaces fully transformed.

Employer: All Terrain Ponds and Sprinklers / All Terrain Landscaping

All Terrain Ponds and Sprinklers / All Terrain Landscaping Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: 401(k, with matching), health, dental, vision, uniforms, tools provided, no weekend work

Entry into the landscape construction trades, helping build irrigation systems, patios, walkways, walls, lighting, and water features. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who wants steady outdoor work, weekly paychecks, and on-the-job training with equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles or future openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.