undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Fort Collins Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fort Collins is busy with building and remodeling right now, and several local crews are hiring. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these are worth a look.
Electrical Estimator
- Employer: Black Label Services, Inc
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $115,000 per year
You’ll prepare detailed cost estimates for electrical construction projects, review plans and specs, and help win new work with accurate bids. Good fit if you know electrical work, can read blueprints, and want to move into a higher-responsibility role with strong pay.
Finish Carpenter/Installer
- Employer: Honey Helper Home Services
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), paid time off
Hands-on finish carpentry on a mix of construction, remodeling, and restoration jobs—think trim, doors, cabinets, fixtures, and more. Great for experienced carpenters who like detailed work, variety on the job, and seeing spaces fully transformed.
Landscape Construction Laborer
- Employer: All Terrain Ponds and Sprinklers / All Terrain Landscaping
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour (based on experience)
- Benefits: 401(k, with matching), health, dental, vision, uniforms, tools provided, no weekend work
Entry into the landscape construction trades, helping build irrigation systems, patios, walkways, walls, lighting, and water features. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who wants steady outdoor work, weekly paychecks, and on-the-job training with equipment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles or future openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.