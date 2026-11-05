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🍽️ Fort Collins Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Fort Collins restaurants and hotels are busy and hiring. If you like people, fast-paced shifts, and good vibes, these local spots are worth a look.
Front Desk Agent / Guest Services – Midas Hospitality
- Employer: Midas Hospitality
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the friendly face of the hotel, handling check-in/check-out, questions, and special requests. Good fit if you enjoy helping travelers, staying organized, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with some weekends and holidays.
Bartender / Server – The Caldwell at The Buxton
- Employer: Buxton Hotel – The Caldwell
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Southern-inspired restaurant and bar with live music, craft cocktails, and a big whiskey list. Great for someone with serving or bartending experience who loves talking with guests and wants to grow their food and beverage skills.
Assistant General Manager – Illegal Pete’s
- Employer: Illegal Pete’s
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time management
- Salary: Starting around $68,870/year + up to $10,200 annual bonus, PTO, employer-paid health benefits, 401(k) after 1 year
Hands-on leadership role running both front and back of house at a busy, fast-casual burrito and bar concept. Ideal if you have at least a year of management experience and want strong pay, solid benefits, and a lively, community-focused restaurant.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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