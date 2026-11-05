🍽️ Fort Collins Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Fort Collins restaurants and hotels are busy and hiring. If you like people, fast-paced shifts, and good vibes, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face of the hotel, handling check-in/check-out, questions, and special requests. Good fit if you enjoy helping travelers, staying organized, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with some weekends and holidays.

Employer: Buxton Hotel – The Caldwell

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Southern-inspired restaurant and bar with live music, craft cocktails, and a big whiskey list. Great for someone with serving or bartending experience who loves talking with guests and wants to grow their food and beverage skills.

Employer: Illegal Pete’s

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time management

Full-time management Salary: Starting around $68,870/year + up to $10,200 annual bonus, PTO, employer-paid health benefits, 401(k) after 1 year

Hands-on leadership role running both front and back of house at a busy, fast-casual burrito and bar concept. Ideal if you have at least a year of management experience and want strong pay, solid benefits, and a lively, community-focused restaurant.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.