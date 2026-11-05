👔 Fort Collins Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings

Fort Collins is buzzing with high-level roles right now, especially in tech, defense, and operations. If you’re ready to lead teams and own big outcomes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Salt (global tech organization)

Salt (global tech organization) Location: Fort Collins, CO (also WI, TX, MN)

(also WI, TX, MN) Type: Full-time, hybrid (about 2 days onsite)

Salary: $215,000 – $230,000 base

Lead complex ASIC/VLSI semiconductor programs end-to-end, from architecture through production. Ideal if you have 10+ years in ASIC or semiconductor program management and want a senior role owning schedules, budgets, vendors, and cross-functional engineering teams.

Employer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time, hybrid (about 2 days/week in office)

Salary (CO): $165,500 – $313,500 base

Own a major slice of HPE’s Private Cloud AI platform, from GPU compute and AI networking to the software stack. Great fit if you have 10+ years in product/engineering/architecture with AI/ML, HPC, or cloud infrastructure, and want to set strategy, roadmap, and launches for enterprise AI.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,000 – $170,000

Act as on-site lead and project manager deploying advanced radar and sensor systems for U.S. military, DHS, and allies. You’ll lead small teams in the field, manage performance and integrations, and work closely with operators—ideal if you have 5+ years in EE/CE-related work, can travel 50–75%, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Linde Gas & Equipment Inc.

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time (listed as 1st shift; management role)

Salary: $30.26 – $44.39/hour (experience-based)

Run a local industrial gases branch, leading staff, hitting sales and margin targets, and keeping operations safe and efficient. Good for someone with 2+ years retail sales plus 2+ years management, who likes hands-on leadership and building strong customer relationships.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed in this posting (base + equity; competitive per employer)

Support technical program managers by planning, organizing, and tracking government defense contracts. You’ll handle timelines, budgets, compliance, and risk, and keep stakeholders aligned—great if you have a Bachelor’s in Business or related field, strong analytical skills, and can qualify for a Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page. Don’t wait too long; senior openings like these can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.