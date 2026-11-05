📋 Fort Collins Admin & Front Desk Roles With Multiple Openings

Fort Collins has a nice mix of office, city, and front desk jobs right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or have years of admin experience.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.02 – $30.14/hour

Entry-level role doing detailed background check work for ADP’s clients. Great fit if you’re organized, like data and accuracy, and want strong corporate benefits with room to grow.

Employer: City of Fort Collins

Location: City Hall, Fort Collins, CO

Type: Full-time, regular (Classified)

Anticipated hiring range: $50,000 – $62,000/year

Application deadline: 11:59 p.m. MT on 11/11/2026

High-level admin role supporting the City Manager’s Office with calendars, council support, records, and front desk operations. Ideal if you have 5+ years admin experience, enjoy fast-paced public service work, and want strong city benefits and retirement.

Employer: Wink The Lash Lounge (Wink Lashes Old Town)

Location: Old Town, Fort Collins, CO

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $15.16/hour

Front desk role in a busy lash salon, mainly Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. with some extra shift coverage. Good for someone friendly and organized who wants a fun beauty setting plus 40% off services and 30% off retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.