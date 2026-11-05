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📋 Fort Collins Admin & Front Desk Roles With Multiple Openings
Fort Collins has a nice mix of office, city, and front desk jobs right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or have years of admin experience.
Operations Specialist (SASS Operations Specialist I)
- Employer: ADP
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.02 – $30.14/hour
Entry-level role doing detailed background check work for ADP’s clients. Great fit if you’re organized, like data and accuracy, and want strong corporate benefits with room to grow.
Business Support III – City Manager’s Office
- Employer: City of Fort Collins
- Location: City Hall, Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Full-time, regular (Classified)
- Anticipated hiring range: $50,000 – $62,000/year
- Application deadline: 11:59 p.m. MT on 11/11/2026
High-level admin role supporting the City Manager’s Office with calendars, council support, records, and front desk operations. Ideal if you have 5+ years admin experience, enjoy fast-paced public service work, and want strong city benefits and retirement.
Salon Receptionist – Front Desk
- Employer: Wink The Lash Lounge (Wink Lashes Old Town)
- Location: Old Town, Fort Collins, CO
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $15.16/hour
Front desk role in a busy lash salon, mainly Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. with some extra shift coverage. Good for someone friendly and organized who wants a fun beauty setting plus 40% off services and 30% off retail.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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