🚧 Fort Collins construction jobs with multiple hands-on openings

Fort Collins trades are busy right now—especially in home services and remodels. If you like working with your hands, there are a few solid options hiring today.

Employer: Jz patchworks

Jz patchworks Location: Fort Collins, CO (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$28/hour

Hang and finish drywall on basements, additions, remodels, popcorn removal, and patchwork. You’ll need basic tools, experience, and the ability to work on your own; on-the-job training is included.

Employer: Allen Service / Clarion Home Services Group

Location: Fort Collins, CO & surrounding area

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $25–$27/hour (hourly, non-exempt)

Lead water, fire, and mold restoration jobs across residential and commercial sites. This role is great if you have 2+ years in restoration, like running a crew, and want strong benefits, PTO, and steady training.

Employer: Allen Service / Clarion Home Services Group

Location: Fort Collins, CO & surrounding area

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $80,000–$135,000+ annually (performance-based)

Handle in-home plumbing service calls, repairs, and installs while earning performance pay plus a guaranteed bi-weekly minimum. Ideal if you have 2+ years of plumbing experience and (ideally) a Colorado plumbing license.

If something here fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.