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🚧 Fort Collins construction jobs with multiple hands-on openings
Fort Collins trades are busy right now—especially in home services and remodels. If you like working with your hands, there are a few solid options hiring today.
Drywall installation/finisher
- Employer: Jz patchworks
- Location: Fort Collins, CO (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$28/hour
Hang and finish drywall on basements, additions, remodels, popcorn removal, and patchwork. You’ll need basic tools, experience, and the ability to work on your own; on-the-job training is included.
Restoration Foreman
- Employer: Allen Service / Clarion Home Services Group
- Location: Fort Collins, CO & surrounding area
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Pay: $25–$27/hour (hourly, non-exempt)
Lead water, fire, and mold restoration jobs across residential and commercial sites. This role is great if you have 2+ years in restoration, like running a crew, and want strong benefits, PTO, and steady training.
Experienced Service Plumber
- Employer: Allen Service / Clarion Home Services Group
- Location: Fort Collins, CO & surrounding area
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Pay: $80,000–$135,000+ annually (performance-based)
Handle in-home plumbing service calls, repairs, and installs while earning performance pay plus a guaranteed bi-weekly minimum. Ideal if you have 2+ years of plumbing experience and (ideally) a Colorado plumbing license.
If something here fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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