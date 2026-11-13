Fort Campbell’s Exchange is hiring and it’s a solid spot if you want steady hours, base access, and work that supports military families.

Below are several customer-facing roles with Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) right on post.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Fort Campbell, KY (on base)

(on base) Salary: $15.00–$21.36/hour

Type: Not listed (front-end retail role)

Not listed (front-end retail role) Expires: January 31, 2027

This is a front-line retail role: greeting shoppers, running the register, and helping with bagging and larger items. Comes with flexible scheduling, medical/dental, PTO, pension, 401(k), and base access for qualifying associates.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Fort Campbell, KY (Central Region program)

(Central Region program) Salary Minimum: $54,533/year

Type: Full-time, Management Training

Expires: November 25, 2026

Paid management training where you learn store operations, staffing, merchandising, and business basics under an experienced manager. Mobility and relocation after the program are required, and eligible candidates may receive relocation benefits.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: CMP Main Store, Fort Campbell, KY

Salary: $15.00–$21.36/hour

Type: Regular Part-Time

Hours: Must be available 10:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m., Mon–Sun, including holidays

Must be available Expires: November 17, 2026

Help shoppers pick out fine jewelry, prestige makeup, and sunglasses, with a focus on personal service and product knowledge. Includes vacation/sick leave, medical insurance, 401(k), paid parental leave, and advancement opportunities for eligible part-timers.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: CMP Main Store, Fort Campbell, KY

Salary: $15.00–$21.36/hour

Type: Part-Time

Hours: Must be available 12:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m., Mon–Sun

Must be available Expires: November 17, 2026

Work in the health and beauty department, helping guests find what they need and keeping the area looking sharp. Comes with vacation/sick leave, medical insurance, 401(k), paid parental leave, and professional development training for eligible associates.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.