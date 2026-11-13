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Fort Campbell
🛒 Fort Campbell Retail Jobs: Multiple Base Exchange Openings
9 days ago
Fort Campbell’s Exchange is hiring and it’s a solid spot if you want steady hours, base access, and work that supports military families.
Below are several customer-facing roles with Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) right on post.
Customer Experience Associate
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Location: Fort Campbell, KY (on base)
- Salary: $15.00–$21.36/hour
- Type: Not listed (front-end retail role)
- Expires: January 31, 2027
This is a front-line retail role: greeting shoppers, running the register, and helping with bagging and larger items. Comes with flexible scheduling, medical/dental, PTO, pension, 401(k), and base access for qualifying associates.
Retail Management Reserve Force
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Location: Fort Campbell, KY (Central Region program)
- Salary Minimum: $54,533/year
- Type: Full-time, Management Training
- Expires: November 25, 2026
Paid management training where you learn store operations, staffing, merchandising, and business basics under an experienced manager. Mobility and relocation after the program are required, and eligible candidates may receive relocation benefits.
Customer Experience Associate – Jewelry Department
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Location: CMP Main Store, Fort Campbell, KY
- Salary: $15.00–$21.36/hour
- Type: Regular Part-Time
- Hours: Must be available 10:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m., Mon–Sun, including holidays
- Expires: November 17, 2026
Help shoppers pick out fine jewelry, prestige makeup, and sunglasses, with a focus on personal service and product knowledge. Includes vacation/sick leave, medical insurance, 401(k), paid parental leave, and advancement opportunities for eligible part-timers.
Customer Experience Associate – Main Store (Health & Beauty)
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Location: CMP Main Store, Fort Campbell, KY
- Salary: $15.00–$21.36/hour
- Type: Part-Time
- Hours: Must be available 12:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m., Mon–Sun
- Expires: November 17, 2026
Work in the health and beauty department, helping guests find what they need and keeping the area looking sharp. Comes with vacation/sick leave, medical insurance, 401(k), paid parental leave, and professional development training for eligible associates.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.