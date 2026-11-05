🚔 Fort Campbell Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles From $18/hr+

Fort Campbell is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep the post safe and secure. Here are several solid public safety and security roles hiring now in Fort Campbell / Fort Campbell North, KY.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Fort Campbell North, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,800 – $155,100 (proposed range)

(proposed range) Clearance: TS/SCI required

High-impact role supporting ARSOF space operations and mission planning. You’ll advise on space capabilities, write plans and briefings, and work with joint and national partners. Best for someone with deep space ops / intel background and strong writing and planning skills.

Employer: The Exchange

Location: Fort Campbell North, KY

Type: Full-time, Management, Onsite

Salary: From $72,064/year (minimum)

(minimum) Travel: Some TDY required

Lead safety, security, and loss prevention for Exchange stores or distribution centers on post. You’ll run investigations, work with local law enforcement, manage CCTV and safety systems, and train staff. Great fit if you have loss prevention or criminal justice experience and want a stable, on-post leadership role.

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs)

Location: Fort Campbell, KY

Type: Listed as full-time, but role is officially part-time

Listed as full-time, but role is Pay: Estimated from $18.14/hour, pay varies by experience and shift

Monitor intrusion and fire alarms, radios, and emergency calls for soldiers, families, and visitors. You’ll log calls in CAD, give pre-arrival instructions, and help during emergencies. Includes a 90-day weekday training course and requires the ability to get a DoD CAC and complete APCO/CPR/HAZMAT certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good public safety roles on post tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.