📢 Donate to Fort Calhoun school food & care drives

The annual Food and Personal Care Drives are now underway at both Fort Calhoun Elementary School and the Junior Senior High.

Students are collecting items to help people in our community:

Elementary School classes are competing for an ice cream party .

classes are competing for an . Junior/Senior High students are competing to win donuts.

Organizers say they already have plenty of vegetables, so they’re asking donors to focus on the specific items listed on the flyers sent out by the schools.

If you’d like to help, send or drop off the requested food and personal care items with a student at Fort Calhoun Elementary or Fort Calhoun Junior Senior High during the drive.