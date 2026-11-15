📅 Eat at Noyo River Grill to support Fort Bragg Library

On Monday, November 16, 2026, 11:30 AM–9:00 PM, Noyo River Grill will host a benefit for the Fort Bragg Branch Library.

Come by 1011 S Main St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437 for lunch or dinner. The cost is simply the price of your meal, and proceeds will go to the Friends of the Fort Bragg Library to support our local branch.

There will be live music from 5:30–8:30 PM, so evening is a fun time to come with friends or family.

If you’d like to help the library, just plan to eat at Noyo River Grill during the fundraiser hours on Nov 16.