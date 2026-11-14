📢 Share your input on Fort Bragg dam changes by Dec. 13

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public comments on a Draft Environmental Assessment for a plan to decommission Laketree Dam and Young Dam at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The project would change the dams so they are no longer considered dams under current rules, to address safety and operational risks and support mission readiness and community safety.

Public comment period: November 13 – December 13, 2026

Deadline to submit comments: December 13, 2026

Review the documents:

Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works website:

https://home.army.mil/bragg/about/garrison/directorate-public-works/environmental-division

Send your comments to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers:

Email: CESAS-Planning@usace.army.mil

Use subject line: “Laketree and Young EA Dam”

Mail:

Department of the Army

1137 Rock Merritt Avenue, Building 3

Fort Bragg, NC 28310

Residents, businesses, and anyone interested are encouraged to review the plans and share their thoughts before the deadline.