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Fort Bragg
📅 Free seed saving workshop at Fort Bragg Library
12 days ago
📅 Free seed saving workshop at Fort Bragg Library
Love gardening or want to learn how to save seeds? Join the Seed Saving Workshop at the Fort Bragg Branch Library, 499 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM.
Everyone is welcome—beginners, experienced seed savers, and families who garden together.
What to bring:
- Seeds to swap (cleaned or still needing cleaning)
- Bags or containers to take home new seeds
- Wear your gardening clothes (this is a hands-on event)
The library will have tools and experts on-site to show different seed-saving techniques, and there will be plenty of seeds to share.
Cost: Free.
More Info: Seed Saving Workshop | Mendocino County Library
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