📅 Free seed saving workshop at Fort Bragg Library

Love gardening or want to learn how to save seeds? Join the Seed Saving Workshop at the Fort Bragg Branch Library, 499 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM.

Everyone is welcome—beginners, experienced seed savers, and families who garden together.

What to bring:

Seeds to swap (cleaned or still needing cleaning)

(cleaned or still needing cleaning) Bags or containers to take home new seeds

to take home new seeds Wear your gardening clothes (this is a hands-on event)

The library will have tools and experts on-site to show different seed-saving techniques, and there will be plenty of seeds to share.

Cost: Free.