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Fort Bend County
Sheriff’s Office shares October 2026 operations recap
8 days ago
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has released a video recap of its work in October 2026, highlighting operations and the ongoing effort to be open with the community. The Office plans to share these updates each month to show how deputies work every day to help keep residents in Fort Bend County safe.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office
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