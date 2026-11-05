undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Bend County
📅 Kids K–5 after-school stars & constellations program
3 days ago
📅 After-school stars & constellations for kids (K–5)
Fort Bend County Libraries is hosting an After-School Break: Stars and Constellations program for children in grades K–5.
Kids will:
- Learn about the stars and constellations
- Create their own constellation craft
- Hear about how people affect star visibility in the night sky
This program is for elementary-age children only (K–5). Materials are provided, thanks to the Friends of First Colony Branch Library.
Check the library’s event listing for the exact date, time, and branch location, then bring your child after school to join the fun.
More Info: After-School Break: Stars and Constellations | For...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.