📅 Kids K–5 after-school stars & constellations program

📅 After-school stars & constellations for kids (K–5)

Fort Bend County Libraries is hosting an After-School Break: Stars and Constellations program for children in grades K–5.

Kids will:

Learn about the stars and constellations

Create their own constellation craft

Hear about how people affect star visibility in the night sky

This program is for elementary-age children only (K–5). Materials are provided, thanks to the Friends of First Colony Branch Library.

Check the library’s event listing for the exact date, time, and branch location, then bring your child after school to join the fun.