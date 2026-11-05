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Fort Bend County

📅 Interactive Indian dance program with free parking

3 days ago
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📅 Indian dance performance & workshop with free parking

Enjoy an interactive Indian dance program with classically trained dancer Rathna Kumar at Fort Bend County Libraries. She will:

  • Give hands-on instruction in different aspects of traditional Indian dance
  • Demonstrate her artistic skills
  • End with a folk dance that includes the whole audience

Parking details:

  • Park in Visitor Lot 4 (inside the gated lot)
  • Bring your parking ticket inside the library to be validated by library staff
  • Parking is FREE with validation
  • Parking outside the gated lot may lead to a parking violation from the University of Houston

This is a fun way to experience Indian culture and try the dances yourself, with clear, free parking options if you follow the directions.

More Info: From India, With Love | Fort Bend County Libraries

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