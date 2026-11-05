📅 Interactive Indian dance program with free parking

📅 Indian dance performance & workshop with free parking

Enjoy an interactive Indian dance program with classically trained dancer Rathna Kumar at Fort Bend County Libraries. She will:

Give hands-on instruction in different aspects of traditional Indian dance

in different aspects of traditional Indian dance Demonstrate her artistic skills

her artistic skills End with a folk dance that includes the whole audience

Parking details:

Park in Visitor Lot 4 (inside the gated lot)

Bring your parking ticket inside the library to be validated by library staff

to be Parking is FREE with validation

Parking outside the gated lot may lead to a parking violation from the University of Houston

This is a fun way to experience Indian culture and try the dances yourself, with clear, free parking options if you follow the directions.