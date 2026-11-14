Fort Belvoir’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared IT pros. If you’ve got DoD experience or a security clearance, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (ARMA at GDIT )

General Dynamics Information Technology (ARMA at ) Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (Hybrid or onsite)

(Hybrid or onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,792 – $166,750

Clearance: Active Secret, able to obtain TS/SCI, US citizenship required

Lead knowledge management for a major defense IT program, owning SharePoint/Confluence/Teams/ServiceNow structures and documentation standards. Great fit if you like organizing complex technical info, using AI-assisted writing tools, and training teams on KM best practices.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (Onsite / hybrid per role needs)

(Onsite / hybrid per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,400 – $158,000

Clearance: Secret

Build and support full-stack TypeScript apps for U.S. Army missions, with a focus on low-latency video streaming, Redis, and Nginx on Linux. Ideal if you enjoy performance tuning, secure coding, and solving tricky streaming and networking issues.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000

Clearance: Top Secret (with ability to meet access requirements)

Front-end role using JavaScript/TypeScript with Angular/React/Vue plus Node.js, automated testing, and Agile work. Good match if you like building clean, usable interfaces that directly support defense missions.

Employer: CACI International

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,700 – $165,200

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Hands-on role maintaining and integrating complex C4ISR and intel systems (SIGINT, GEOINT, HUMINT, more) across multiple networks like NIPRNet/SIPRNet/JWICS. Great if you have MI systems maintenance experience and like troubleshooting advanced RF, antennas, and mission equipment.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $141,000

Clearance: Secret

Own data pipelines and storage for Army test-event data using Python, SQL, and on-prem databases. Perfect if you enjoy ETL/ELT work, data modeling, and keeping high-value datasets clean, searchable, and ready for analytics or AI/ML.

Employer: Erias Ventures

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (Onsite with partial telework possible)

(Onsite with partial telework possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000

Clearance: Active Secret, able to obtain and maintain TS/SCI

Senior DevOps role building and automating AWS (EKS) and edge infrastructure with Kubernetes, Terraform/Ansible, Linux, and Python/Bash. Strong fit if you like owning CI/CD, reliability, and mentoring others in a high-impact cleared environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and keep talent in mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.