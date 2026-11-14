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💻 Fort Belvoir IT Roles with Multiple $140K+ Opportunities
Fort Belvoir’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared IT pros. If you’ve got DoD experience or a security clearance, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Knowledge Manager
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (ARMA at GDIT)
- Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (Hybrid or onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,792 – $166,750
- Clearance: Active Secret, able to obtain TS/SCI, US citizenship required
Lead knowledge management for a major defense IT program, owning SharePoint/Confluence/Teams/ServiceNow structures and documentation standards. Great fit if you like organizing complex technical info, using AI-assisted writing tools, and training teams on KM best practices.
Web Developer, Mid
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (Onsite / hybrid per role needs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,400 – $158,000
- Clearance: Secret
Build and support full-stack TypeScript apps for U.S. Army missions, with a focus on low-latency video streaming, Redis, and Nginx on Linux. Ideal if you enjoy performance tuning, secure coding, and solving tricky streaming and networking issues.
Front End Developer
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Fort Belvoir, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,800 – $198,000
- Clearance: Top Secret (with ability to meet access requirements)
Front-end role using JavaScript/TypeScript with Angular/React/Vue plus Node.js, automated testing, and Agile work. Good match if you like building clean, usable interfaces that directly support defense missions.
MI Systems Maintainer Integrator II
- Employer: CACI International
- Location: Fort Belvoir, VA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,700 – $165,200
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph
Hands-on role maintaining and integrating complex C4ISR and intel systems (SIGINT, GEOINT, HUMINT, more) across multiple networks like NIPRNet/SIPRNet/JWICS. Great if you have MI systems maintenance experience and like troubleshooting advanced RF, antennas, and mission equipment.
Data Engineer, Mid
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Fort Belvoir, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,000 – $141,000
- Clearance: Secret
Own data pipelines and storage for Army test-event data using Python, SQL, and on-prem databases. Perfect if you enjoy ETL/ELT work, data modeling, and keeping high-value datasets clean, searchable, and ready for analytics or AI/ML.
Senior DevOps Engineer – AWS, Kubernetes, Python
- Employer: Erias Ventures
- Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (Onsite with partial telework possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $250,000
- Clearance: Active Secret, able to obtain and maintain TS/SCI
Senior DevOps role building and automating AWS (EKS) and edge infrastructure with Kubernetes, Terraform/Ansible, Linux, and Python/Bash. Strong fit if you like owning CI/CD, reliability, and mentoring others in a high-impact cleared environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and keep talent in mind.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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