Fort Belvoir is buzzing with cleared engineering work right now, especially around satellites and defense tech. If you’ve got systems, space, or modeling skills, there are several solid full-time roles to check out.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly required

Operate real-time spacecraft and satellite missions, from orbit dynamics to command and control. Great fit if you have spacecraft ops experience and want to work with tools like MATLAB and Python on critical national security missions.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Clearance: Ability to obtain TS/SCI + CI Poly (7–14 month process)

Designed for recent grads (Master’s in engineering, physics, CS, etc.), this role puts you on a 24/7 flight ops or day staff team with full training and certification. Ideal if you’re early in your career and want to build hands-on experience in orbital mechanics and satellite operations.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly required

Mid–senior role (about 3+ years experience) leading mission-specific satellite operations and resiliency testing. You’ll help shape tactics, support tools and data analysis, and provide on-call/off-hour support for high-impact space missions.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Poly required

Senior staff role leading a 24x7 rotating shift team and driving mission planning, orbit analysis, and ops development across multiple sites. Strong pick if you’re experienced in spacecraft ops and want leadership responsibility on critical IC programs.

Employer: Trideum Corporation

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (occasional telework)

(occasional telework) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $160,000

Clearance: Active Secret required

Support C5ISR modeling and simulation using tools like Cameo/MagicDraw, documenting architectures, writing requirements, and building test plans. Good match if you enjoy systems thinking, requirements traceability, and working across Windows/Linux environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills and shift expectations so you can see if it fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.