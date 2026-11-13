Fort Belvoir is buzzing with medical roles right now, especially in behavioral health and specialty care. If you like serving military families and want solid, stable work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$25/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism, following behavior plans created by a BCBA. Great fit if you’re patient, active, and want to break into the ABA field with paid training, career path options, and retail discounts.

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Support active duty members and families on an inpatient psych unit with 24/7 coverage. Comes with 17 days paid vacation, 11 federal holidays, health benefits, and 401(k).

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Work 8- and 12-hour shifts with kids and teens in inpatient behavioral health. You’ll help run groups, support safety, and document care, with full benefits plus 17 days PTO and 11 paid holidays.

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Join a 24/7 residential substance abuse treatment unit serving service members and families. Expect varied shifts, crisis work, and group support, plus vacation, federal holidays, health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Fort Belvoir Community Hospital (Alexandria/Fort Belvoir, VA)

Type: Full-time (mix of 12-hr and 8-hr shifts, days/nights)

Pay: Competitive pay (not listed)

RN role on a substance abuse/psychiatric unit caring for adults, and at times children/adolescents. Heavy on assessments, detox protocols, crisis response, and group work, with PTO, sick days, 11 federal holidays, and robust health benefits.

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time (up to 80 hrs per 2-week pay period)

Pay: Competitive pay (not listed)

Provide anesthesia for a wide range of surgical specialties and ages at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. Ideal if you’re an experienced CRNA with VA APRN license, regional and OB skills, and want to care for military families.

Employer: U.S. Military Treatment Facilities under DHA (A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center)

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal GS-11)

Salary: $85,447 – $111,087/year

Who can apply: U.S. Citizens

Application deadline: 11/20/2026, 11:59 PM EST

Lead day-to-day operations of the sleep lab: schedule studies, oversee RPSGT staff, manage quality, and support patient care for CPAP and other sleep services. Great fit if you have a related bachelor’s, sleep lab coordination experience, and want federal pay and benefits.

If any of these speak to you, open the links, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.