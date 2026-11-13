Fort Belvoir is buzzing with finance roles tied to big DoD missions. If you’ve got a head for numbers and don’t mind working around secure programs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation

Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Project Manager Formation Based Mission Autonomy office by building and reviewing detailed cost models, life-cycle cost estimates, and IGCEs using ACEIT. Great fit if you know Cost Accounting Standards, GAAP, Army acquisition, and already hold an active DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: DLA Careers (Defense Logistics Agency)

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time (GS-15 level)

Salary: Not listed (federal GS-15 pay scale)

Lead DLA’s enterprise PPBE cycle across multi‑billion‑dollar DWCF and General Fund budgets, run executive‑level financial reviews, and manage a division of financial pros. Ideal if you have senior‑level DoD budget experience, can brief top leaders, and want a role with major impact on defense resources.

Employer: Akima – North Edge Technology

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 – $55,000

Entry‑level friendly role handling purchase requisitions, MIPRs, G‑Invoicing, and reconciliations in the Defense Agency Initiative (DAI) system. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, can work some days on‑site, and either have or can get a DoD Secret clearance.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of resumes they see.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.